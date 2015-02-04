U.S. unveils two-year pilot program to aid NATO joint procurement

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. government on
Wednesday announced a two-year project aimed at making it easier
for NATO and member countries to share costs and buy weapons as
a group as they struggle to stretch scarce defense budgets.
Under the initiative, the U.S. Defense Department and State
Departments will consider on a case-by-case basis requests to
buy U.S. equipment from a "lead nation" or international
organization on behalf of others.
In a joint statement, the departments said the program would
support the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's "Smart Defense"
initiative - aimed at boosting cooperation on new weapons
development - and other similar efforts.
U.S. arms sales have historically been conducted with
individual countries rather than alliances, in part because of
concern about transfers of technology to third parties. But
group procurements could help NATO meet U.S. demands for NATO
members to bolster spending on defense.
Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work last week urged NATO
allies to step up innovation on weapons, and said bold action
was needed to stay ahead of rapid technology advances by China,
Russia and other countries.
Vice Admiral Joe Rixey, who heads the Pentagon's Defense
Security Cooperation Agency, said the two-year program would
initially apply only to NATO and its members, suggesting sales
to other groups could be considered in the future.
In a memo to U.S. government officials, Rixey said lessons
learned during the pilot project could lead to lasting policies
for weapons procurement and inform legislative proposals.
Rixey said U.S. law did not ban sales to an alliance group
such as NATO, but such deals have not been approved in the past.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other
weapons makers have long urged Washington to streamline U.S.
export regulations to keep pace with changing market conditions.
The program aims to keep foreign military sales competitive
by adapting to changing business practices and purchaser
requirements with more accommodating rules, the joint statement
said.
Under the approach, the U.S. government would structure
agreements with a NATO-linked entity or nation to permit
transfers to an identified group of member countries.
One country or organization would be the sole purchaser with
full financial responsibility, but participating countries would
also have to agree to the terms and conditions about the use and
security of the equipment involved.
Any transfers of equipment outside the initial group would
require prior authorization from the U.S. government, according
to Rixey's memo.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)