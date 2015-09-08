AM General skips protest against U.S. Army contract to Oshkosh

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 AM General, a privately held company that built the U.S. military's original Humvee tactical vehicles, on Tuesday said it would not protest the U.S. Army's contract award last month to Oshkosh Corp to build the next generation of Humvees.
"We believe a protest would ultimately result in a distraction from our current growth business areas, including meeting the significant current and future needs of our customers in the United States and around the globe," AM General said in a statement.
The company said it planned to aggressively develop and execute a program to upgrade and modernize the existing U.S. military fleet of Humvees, many of which will remain in service through 2050.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party