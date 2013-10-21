U.S. Army sees budget cuts affecting most weapons programs

WASHINGTON Oct 21 U.S. Army Secretary John
McHugh on Monday said defense budget cuts would affect the
Army's plan to develop a new ground combat vehicle and most
other acquisition programs, with some facing delays or even
cancellation.
McHugh told reporters at the annual Association of the U.S.
Army conference that he and other top Army leaders were trying
to protect investments in programs aimed at developing new
weapons, but some programs would likely be delayed.
"I find it difficult to envision any significant number of
development initiatives that won't be affected," McHugh told
reporters. "And some we'll have to cancel."
He singled out efforts to develop a new ground combat
vehicle and improve the Army's communications and computer
network as big priorities, but said even those programs would
have to be revamped if mandatory across-the-board budget cuts
stay in place.