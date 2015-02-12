版本:
Airbus wins $221 mln U.S. Army order for 41 helicopters

WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. unit of Europe's Airbus Group was awarded a contract worth $221 million to build 41 more UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopters for the U.S. Army, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contracts on Thursday.

The contract, which runs through July 31, 2017, marks a modification of Airbus's existing Army contract, and covers production of 41 more helicopters and associated radio communications systems. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse)
