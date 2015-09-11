UPDATE 1-U.S. Army says issues stop-work order for Oshkosh truck deal

(Adds background, further comment from Army)
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Army on Friday said
it had issued a stop-work order to Oshkosh Corp on a
contract valued at up to $6.75 billion for 17,000 new armored
trucks, following a protest filed against the contract award
this week by Lockheed Martin Corp.
Army spokesman Michael Clow said the stop-work order, or
"stay of contract performance," was required under federal
procurement law.
Lockheed on Tuesday said it filed a formal protest against
the Oshkosh contract with the Government Accountability Office,
which must rule on the case by Dec. 17. The other losing bidder,
privately-held AM General, which built the U.S. military's
original Humvees, did not file a protest.
Clow said the Army remained confident that the new Joint
Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to be built by Oshkosh would
provide soldiers and marines a substantial capability
improvement at an affordable price.
Oshkosh shares were down 0.8 percent in late Friday trading.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)