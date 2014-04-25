U.S. GAO affirms Army decision to skip vehicle prototype

WASHINGTON, April 25 The Government
Accountability Office on Friday told lawmakers the U.S. Army
made a "sound" decision when it decided to skip prototypes in a
$6 billion competition for a new combat vehicle that was
unsuccessfully challenged by General Dynamics Corp.
The GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, said the Army
had taken other actions to reduce cost and risk on the new
vehicle program, including reducing requirements and opting to
modify an existing vehicle built by BAE Systems Plc.
The agency is required by law to review any Pentagon
decision to waive a 2009 federal law that is aimed at saving
money and time by requiring competitive prototypes before work
starts on any new major weapons programs.
In this case, GAO said, the Army had concluded that it would
cost between $198 million to $341 million to build up to six
vehicle prototypes and would add 19 to 31 months to the
program's schedule while generating no benefits.
The Pentagon notified Congress last November that it had
waived the prototyping requirement for the Army's Armored
Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) program due to "excessive cost,"
triggering a mandatory review by GAO.
GAO said that in justifying the lack of prototypes, the Army
and Pentagon cited market research that found the requirements
for the new vehicle could be met by modifying existing combat
vehicles with mission packages that had already been fielded and
prototyped.
GAO said it reviewed the Army's cost-benefit analysis and
found it be consistent with Pentagon guidelines. It said the
Army could have more fully evaluated the potential benefits of
reducing development risks through prototyping but that its
decision to skip prototypes for the new vehicle appeared sound.
General Dynamics argues that the Army's approach is skewed
to favor BAE's tracked Bradley Fighting Vehicle over its own
wheeled Stryker vehicle. On Friday, spokesman Pete Keating said
the GAO report provided further evidence that the Army wanted to
use the BAE vehicle and was not open to other entrants.
"This is clear evidence that the competition and
requirements are structured in such a way that ... we could not
compete," Keating said.
The Army rejected a protest filed by General Dynamics, which
last week said it had decided not to pursue a separate protest
with the GAO.
Several lawmakers who back General Dynamics have said they
hope to draft legislation that would require the Army to buy a
mixed fleet of modified Bradley and Stryker vehicles for the new
armored combat vehicle.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)