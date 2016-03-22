New York auctions paint somber picture of Chinese art buyers

| NEW YORK, March 22
NEW YORK, March 22 Along with oil, stocks and
steel, China's roiling economic slowdown has deflated the
buoyancy of another sector: the Asian Art market.
Wealthy Chinese art collectors had driven art sales skyward
in recent years for Chinese and Western art, such as the
Modigliani nude that was bought by an anonymous Chinese buyer
last year for $170.4 million, the second highest price ever paid
at auction.
But at New York's Asia Week, 10 days of auctions and gallery
tours held in mid-March that are considered a barometer for the
Asian art market, Sotheby's reported that aggregate
sales slumped to the lowest since 2013.
Christie's International reported sales of $37 million, less
than a quarter of the $161 million sold during the same week in
2015, and a handful of auctions at both houses failed to sell
30-40 percent of pieces, according to press releases.
"Things were in a heated upward spiral for some time and
there's no question it has come off the boil," said John
Berwald, whose London-based gallery, Berwald Oriental Art, sold
one of the eight pieces of late 17th century Chinese porcelain
it exhibited during Asia Week.
Art Week's sales last year surged in part because of demand
for a rare private collection sold by Christie's. However, the
dip in this year's sales mirror a global trend.
The Chinese art market domestically fell 23 percent in 2015
to around $11.8 billion, with art sales falling 7 percent
worldwide, according to the 2016 TEFAF Art Market Report,
published by the Dublin-based research and consulting firm Arts
Economics.
Chinese art collectors command 19 percent of the art market,
and auction sales for perennial favorites like Chinese classical
paintings and calligraphy sold well despite the downward trend,
said Jonathan Stone, Christie's chairman and international head
of Asian Art. "There isn't a shortage of buyers" for prized
items, Stone said.
But buyers sat on their hands during auctions for less
mainstream art like snuff bottles, some ceramics and furniture.
Tighter budgets, even for billionaires, made Chinese buyers
more selective, said James Lally, whose New York gallery J. J.
Lally & Co. exhibited 75 pieces of Chinese jade.
Lally sold about 80 percent of the jade collection, with
buyers from China purchasing about 40 percent of the items,
including a jade necklace from the Zhou Dynasty that went for a
sum in the low six figures.
"It's come back down to Earth," said Lally. "After two to
three decades of euphoria, we have a much more mature market
where people are indeed more price-sensitive."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Sandra Maler)