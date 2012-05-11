SPECIAL REPORT: The long, lethal shadow of asbestos

By Ben Berkowitz
BOSTON May 11 As anyone in the United States
with a TV or Internet connection probably knows, lawyers want
you if you've been exposed to asbestos, and they're paying to
get you.
At one point earlier this year, 15 of the 100 most expensive
keyword search phrases for click-through ads on Google contained
the word "mesothelioma," the deadly cancer caused by asbestos
exposure. The single most expensive phrase, online marketing
firm SpyFu reported, was "Florida mesothelioma lawyers," at
$177.74 per click.
The hard sell reflects a troubling truth: Half a century
after the first wave of lawsuits were filed for illnesses linked
to exposure to asbestos and 40 years after new regulation
sharply curtailed use of the insulating and fire-resistant
mineral, the asbestos-litigation business is booming.
Some of the country's biggest and best-known law firms --
many of them handling asbestos cases almost exclusively -- say
the number of lawsuits filed annually, after falling off from a
peak, has picked up in recent years. More important, they say,
is that payouts for plaintiffs who win their cases have soared.
"It's easy to see why they're buying time on CNN and the
like. All you need to get is a couple of claims in to make that
commercial buy worth the money," says Marc Mayerson, a litigator
with the Orrick law firm in Washington and a professor of
insurance law at George Washington University, who has
represented defendants in asbestos-related cases since the
1980s.
No central registry keeps track of asbestos lawsuits filed
yearly or their outcomes. A tabulation of jury verdicts and
settlements, based on an average of all asbestos-related
lawsuits reported in Westlaw Journal Asbestos, a Thomson Reuters
publication, found that the average award was $6.3 million in
2009, $17.6 million in 2010 and $10.5 million in 2011 -- amounts
much greater than what lawyers say was the norm more than a
decade earlier.
Clearly, mesothelioma and other asbestos-related payouts
persist at levels companies and their insurers never expected.
Insurers have been adding hundreds of millions of dollars to
their asbestos-claim reserves. Travelers Cos, in its annual
report for 2011, echoed its peers when it cited a "high degree
of uncertainty with respect to future exposure from asbestos
claims."
Meanwhile, the dozens of trusts set up by companies forced
into bankruptcy by asbestos liabilities are facing such heavy
claims that many are paying only a few cents on the dollar. Some
have had to suspend settlements. That has created inequality
among victims.
UNEXPECTED TARGETS
Some doctors and lawyers attribute the recent rise in
asbestos suits to the unexpected emergence of "asbestos wives
and daughters," women exposed to the mineral by male relatives
who worked in asbestos-heavy industries.
David Sugarbaker, a thoracic surgeon at Brigham & Women's
Hospital in Boston who is highly regarded among mesothelioma
patient groups, says he's been seeing more women among new
patients every year, but "nobody has been able to quite pin it
down."
No hard data show that the incidence of mesothelioma among
women has risen significantly. Indeed, the incidence of the
disease overall remained largely flat at about 1 person per
100,000 from 1980 to 2008, while the rate for women held steady
at roughly one-sixth that of men, according to the National
Cancer Institute.
No matter who is doing the suing, lawyers say plaintiffs are
increasingly targeting a new set of deep-pocketed "tertiary
defendants" -- companies that used asbestos products
manufactured by others or were otherwise indirectly linked to
asbestos. Such companies can now "find themselves in the midst
of a lawsuit where the jury verdicts in the plaintiff-favorable
jurisdictions are probably averaging $15 million to $25 million
each," Orrick's Mayerson says.
Nearly everyone involved in asbestos litigation agrees on
one dismaying fact: Most plaintiffs today are sick.
About a decade ago, "unimpaired" plaintiffs -- people who
had some asbestos exposure but weren't sick and had no evidence
they were getting sick -- accounted for "literally hundreds of
thousands of claims," says Mike Angelides, managing partner of
the Simmons Law Firm, which by its own estimate accounts for 20
percent of all asbestos-related lawsuits filed in the U.S. every
year.
Matt Bergman, a Seattle attorney who specializes in asbestos
litigation, says the number of lawsuits probably peaked in 2005,
when he estimates 16,000 cases were filed, most from people
without any illness.
As courts began to take a dim view of such suits, lawyers
focused on sick plaintiffs. Now, Bergman says, only about 2,000
new cases are filed each year, most of them to do with
mesothelioma. "I think the system works best when the people who
are bringing the cases are the people suffering the most," he
says.
The Institute for Legal Reform, an arm of the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce that has been a vehement critic of asbestos
litigation, recognizes the shift. In recent years, "there were
more cases with more people that were more severely impaired,
and the numbers on those claims went up," says Lisa Rickard,
president of the institute.
Angelides says his firm estimates the number of new cases
filed a year at around 1,800, way down from the peak but up from
more recent years. "Everybody wishes these claims would go
down," he says, "but it's not time yet."
DANGEROUS HUGS
Mesothelioma is a particularly lethal cancer. It arises in
the delicate tissue that lines body cavities, most often around
the lungs, but also in the abdomen and elsewhere.
Years of research have shown that exposure to asbestos --
defined roughly as two weeks of constant contact, usually in the
air in a workplace -- is a primary cause of mesothelioma.
(Exposure also causes asbestosis, a chronic, potentially
life-shortening lung disease.)
Once exposed, a person has a one-in-20 chance of developing
mesothelioma. The average patient is dead within two years of
diagnosis, and more than 90 percent are dead within five years,
according to the National Cancer Institute.
The reason people who were exposed in the 1960s and 1970s
are still being diagnosed is mesothelioma's long latency period
-- the time between exposure and manifestation of disease -- of
between 30 and 50 years. Thus people who worked in tainted
industrial settings in the 1960s are still getting ill, as are
some family members.
Heather Von St. James, a resident of St. Paul, Minnesota, in
her early 40s, is an asbestos daughter.
Many nights while growing up, she says, she greeted her
father with a hug at the door when he returned home from his job
sanding drywall, a fine white dust powdering his jacket. She
often put on that jacket before running outside to feed her pet
rabbits.
In 2005, just after the birth of her daughter, she was
diagnosed with mesothelioma. She immediately remembered those
lawyers' TV ads she had seen late at night. "I called them at 1
o'clock in the morning when I got the diagnosis because I
thought, 'I've got nothing to lose,'" she says.
To fight her disease, she had to have a lung removed. That
left her chronically weak and easily fatigued, unable to care
for her daughter or continue working as a hair stylist and salon
owner. She considers herself lucky, compared to other
mesothelioma victims, but hesitates to describe herself as
"cured."
The court that heard her lawsuit estimated that the
disability caused by her mesothelioma cost her more than $5
million in lost lifetime earnings. "We didn't get $5 million. It
can never replace what I lost," says St. James, who is bound by
confidentiality agreements not to disclose whom she sued or the
precise amount she received. Court records indicate that 3M Co
was a defendant -- not one closely associated with the
decades-long morass of asbestos litigation.
3M did not respond to a request for comment.
LIKE "DEATH AND TAXES"
Asbestos -- actually a family of half a dozen fibrous
minerals -- has been valued since Roman times for its
heat-resistant properties. For much of the 20th century it
pervaded construction sites, ship and rail yards, and many
industrial settings. Canada, Russia and South Africa have been
major producers, as was the United States.
Concerns about the health risks of asbestos exposure were
raised as early as the 1920s. In a September 1958 memo that
plaintiffs lawyers are wont to cite, a National Gypsum Co
executive wrote: "We know that you will never lose sight of the
fact that perhaps the greatest hazard in your plant is with men
handling asbestos. Because just as certain as death and taxes is
the fact that if you inhale asbestos dust you get asbestosis."
The first asbestos-related personal-injury claims popped up
in federal courts in the 1960s, but asbestos use continued.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, consumption of asbestos
in the United States peaked in 1973 at 803,000 metric tons, out
of global production of around 4.2 million metric tons.
Within a few years, mounting litigation, as well as
scientific evidence linking asbestos to disease, prompted new
government and industry regulations on safe handling and use of
the mineral. Since 1973, according to the USGS, U.S. consumption
has fallen 99.9 percent, though global use is down only around
50 percent.
In the ensuing decades, asbestos litigation overwhelmed one
company after another. By government estimates, about 100
companies have been forced into bankruptcy proceedings because
of asbestos liabilities -- including construction-materials and
industrial heavyweights such as Johns Manville (now a part of
Berkshire Hathaway Inc ), USG Corp and Owens
Corning.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Code, amended specifically for the
purpose, allows a company to put current and future asbestos
liabilities in a trust, fund the trust with certain assets, and
walk away to start fresh. Trust administrators determine whether
a claim is valid and pay out accordingly. Their decisions can be
appealed, but generally, trust claims are more open-and-shut
than court litigation.
Each trust values claims differently. The Johns Manville
trust values mesothelioma at $350,000, while the Owens Corning
trust values it at $215,000, says Steve Kazan, managing
principal at Kazan, McClain, Lyons, Greenwood & Harley in
Illinois, who litigated his first asbestos case in 1974 and has
kept at it since. None of the trusts, lawyers say, come close to
paying what the courts do.
The problem for the trusts -- and for claimants -- is that
as claims persist, many of the trusts have to pay out cents on
the dollar for each valid claim in order to save for future
claims.
Take the example of the Johns Manville trust. In the 23
years since it started, the Manville Personal Injury Settlement
Trust has received more than 878,000 claims -- 10 times the
number initially predicted -- and made payments nearing $4.23
billion. The Manville trust's most recent filing with the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan shows claims rose 57 percent in
the first nine months of 2011 from a year earlier, to 27,300.
Over that time the trust's assets fell more than 12 percent, to
$925.6 million.
As a result, the trust is now paying out approved claims at
a rate of 7.5 cents on the dollar. A person with an approved
$100,000 claim would receive $7,500.
The USG trust cut its payout rate to 35 cents on the dollar
in April 2010 and lowered it again to 30 cents in November 2010.
The NGC Bodily Injury Trust, which handles National Gypsum Co
claims, warned last November that claim filings were running
much higher than expected and cut payments to 18 cents on the
dollar.
Last January, the C.E. Thurston & Sons Asbestos Trust
suspended all new settlement offers while it recomputed how much
it can afford to pay while retaining enough for the future, the
trust said on its website.
Reuters sought comment by phone or email from trustees or
lawyers for half a dozen asbestos trusts; none responded.
THE INSURERS PAY
Unlike the trusts, the insurance industry thought it had
largely solved its asbestos problem through big increases to
reserves 10 years ago. It misjudged. "All these insurance
companies have dedicated asbestos units, and they're staffed and
they're busy," says Larry Reback, an insurance broker with
Integro in San Francisco.
Last year, when insurers AIG and The Hartford
announced additions of $1.3 billion and $290 million,
respectively, to their asbestos reserves, the companies blamed
tertiary defendants that never anticipated litigation and now
are being sued. AIG and Hartford have repeatedly declined to
comment on the additions to their reserves.
Major oil companies are on the list, as people who were
working decades ago challenge what the companies knew about
asbestos safety at the time. Automakers are being hit with
asbestos lawsuits, too, largely related to the asbestos lining
in many vehicle brakes. Just this month a federal appellate
court said lawsuits could proceed against drugmaker Pfizer Inc
over asbestos-linked materials a subsidiary made a
generation ago. "We strongly dispute" those lawsuits, Pfizer
said.
In February, Travelers said it put $175 million into
its asbestos-claim reserves in 2011, up 25 percent from 2010,
citing more litigation and larger payouts because of those
lawsuits. While announcing an increase in its own reserves,
MetLife said in August that it saw asbestos-related
claims rise 11 percent in the first half of the year after
dropping steadily from 2003 through 2010.
In 2009, A.M. Best, the major rater of insurers, raised its
estimate of future industry asbestos liabilities to $75 billion
from $65 billion. The number may rise again in the next year,
mainly because of mesothelioma claims, says Brian O'Larte, an
A.M. Best analyst in New Jersey. All told, by its assessment,
the industry is about 4 percent underfunded for the $75 billion
in liabilities it faces.
Insurers keep assuming, mistakenly, that liabilities will
taper, O'Larte says. "Every time they do a ground-up study, they
say, 'We got it right this time.'" he says. "We don't assume
that."