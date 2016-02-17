UPDATE 3-Obama, ASEAN discuss South China Sea tensions, but no joint mention of China

(Adds China Foreign Ministry comment)
By Jeff Mason and Bruce Wallace
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 16 U.S. President
Barack Obama said on Tuesday he and leaders of Southeast Asian
countries discussed the need to ease tensions in the South China
Sea, and agreed that any territorial disputes there should be
resolved peacefully and through legal means.
But a joint statement agreed on after a two-day summit with
the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the Sunnylands
retreat in California did not include the specific mentions
Washington had been seeking regarding China and its assertive
pursuit of territory in the South China Sea.
Obama told a news conference that leaders at the meeting
reaffirmed "our strong commitment to a regional order where
international rules and norms and the rights of all nations,
large and small, are upheld."
"We discussed the need for tangible steps in the South China
Sea to lower tensions including a halt to further reclamation,
new construction and militarization of disputed areas," Obama
said. "When ASEAN speaks with a clear and unified voice, it can
help advance security, opportunity and human dignity."
After a first day discussing trade and economic issues with
the 10 ASEAN states, U.S. officials had been hoping to arrive at
a common position on the South China Sea, where China and
several ASEAN states have conflicting claims.
Not all ASEAN members agree, however, on how to handle the
disputes, and some, such as current ASEAN chair Laos and its
neighbor Cambodia, have close economic ties to China.
Rather than turning a spotlight on China, the joint
statement reiterated broad key principles of U.S.-ASEAN
cooperation, including "mutual respect for the sovereignty,
territorial integrity, equality and political independence of
all nations ... and a shared commitment to peaceful resolution
of disputes."
It also reaffirmed "a shared commitment to maintain peace,
security and stability in the region, ensuring maritime security
and safety, including the rights of freedom of navigation and
overflight."
RIVAL CLAIMS
China claims most of the South China Sea, but ASEAN members
Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Vietnam have rival claims.
Fox News, citing civilian satellite imagery, reported on
Tuesday that the Chinese military had deployed an advanced
surface-to-air missile system to one of its contested islands in
the South China Sea.
The United States has criticized China's building of
artificial islands and facilities in the sea and has sailed
warships close to disputed territory to assert the right to
freedom of navigation.
Beijing accused Washington of seeking maritime hegemony
through such patrols.
On Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei
said China welcomed the U.S.-ASEAN consensus, but reiterated its
opposition to Washington's involvement in the disputed waters.
"Relevant countries from outside the region should not flex
their military muscles in the South China Sea and should not
entice regional countries to carry out joint military exercises
or patrol activities targeting a third party," Hong told
reporters.
Obama said freedom of navigation "must be upheld, and lawful
commerce should not be impeded," and added the United States
would "continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international
law allows, and ... support the right of all countries to do the
same."
He also said that Washington would continue to help allies
and partner countries strengthen their maritime capabilities.
Obama said the two sides made progress on trade and
investment and had agreed to launch a new effort to help all
ASEAN nations meet the criteria of the Trans Pacific Partnership
trade deal, of which four are so far members along with the
United States.
At the news conference, Obama announced an initiative,
dubbed U.S.-ASEAN Connect, which he said would involve a network
of hubs across the region to better coordinate economic
engagement.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom, and Michael Martina
in Beijing; Editing by Peter Cooney and Clarence Fernandez)