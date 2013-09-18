Pennsylvania widow says husband's ashes vanished on trip to England

Sept 18 A widow traveling from Pennsylvania to
England to scatter her husband's ashes said they disappeared
from her U.S. Airways luggage and the airline has
neither returned them nor given her an explanation, according to
a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.
Brian O'Grady died of cancer in 2011, and had expressed the
wish that his ashes be scattered in England, where both he and
his wife, Angeline O'Grady, were born. His remains were to be
scattered in the town of Hull, close to where his mother's ashes
had been left some months earlier, according to the lawsuit
filed in Pennsylvania state court.
When Angeline O'Grady prepared to board her flight out of
Philadelphia International Airport on Nov. 1, 2011, security
officials informed her that the remains must be placed in her
checked baggage "because its contents was not a solid
substance," according to the lawsuit.
She had U.S. Airways collect her checked bag, then handed
over the ashes to a U.S. Airways representative along with the
certificate of death. The lawsuit does not expressly say whether
or not she witnessed the ashes being placed in her bag.
When she opened her bags in England, the ashes were not
there.
"U.S. Airways, rather than Mr. and Mrs. O'Grady has had the
last word in determining Mr. O'Grady's final resting place. He
is not at peace," the lawsuit said.
"Entrusted at Philadelphia International Airport with the
extraordinarily precious ashes/remains of (her) husband," the
airline showed "negligence, recklessness, callousness and
intentional conduct," when it failed in its duties, the lawsuit
said.
In a statement, U.S. Airways spokesman Andrew Christie said
the airline would defend itself against the lawsuit.
"While we certainly send our condolences to Mrs. O'Grady, US
Airways' investigation into this matter did not uncover any
information indicating that US Airways is responsible for this
unfortunate incident," Christie said.