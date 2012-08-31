Clinton seeks to boost U.S. Pacific ties as China expands

* Clinton in Cook Islands, to visit China next week
* Promotes 'American model' of partnership, announces aid
* China financing dozens of development projects in region
By Andrew Quinn
RAROTONGA, Aug 31 The United States will expand
security partnerships across the Pacific as it strengthens ties
with island nations that sit at the intersection of vast
maritime resources and key shipping routes, U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton said on Friday.
Clinton arrived in the tiny Pacific outpost of the Cook
Islands to participate in this year's Pacific Island Forum, part
of Washington's growing effort to woo nations across the
Asia-Pacific which are increasingly coming under China's shadow.
Clinton told the gathering, which represents 16 independent
and self-governing states ranging from Australia and New Zealand
to smaller islands such as Tuvalu and Nauru, that the United
States was in the region "for the long haul."
"Seventy years ago, Americans made extraordinary sacrifices
on many of these islands represented here and we have since then
underwritten the security that has made it possible for the
people of this region to trade and travel freely," Clinton said.
"We've consistently protected the Pacific sea lanes through
which a great deal of the world's commerce passes. And now we
look to the Pacific nations in a spirit of partnership for your
leadership on some of the most urgent and complex issues of our
time, such as climate change."
Clinton sought to highlight the benefits of the "American
model of partnership" in a region where China has in recent
years dramatically stepped up its diplomacy and foreign
assistance.
She announced more than $32 million in new U.S. programs on
issues ranging from sustainable development, climate change and
marine protection.
But Clinton also stressed that the United States plays a
crucial security role in the region, noting that the U.S. Coast
Guard already has formal partnerships with nine Pacific Island
nations and was working to build more.
"All of us have an interest in maintaining peace and
security in the Pacific," Clinton said, adding the United States
was committed to helping fight illegal and unregulated shipping
and other crimes that take place at sea such as human
trafficking.
She was due to outline more of the U.S. security strategy in
the region at an event later on Friday with the head of the U.S.
Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Locklear.
RIVALRY WITH CHINA
Clinton's trip to the South Pacific has spurred some
criticism in China, where some commentators accused the United
States of seeking to stir up trouble as Beijing's economic and
political influence expands.
In recent trips to other regions of the world, most notably
Africa, Clinton has sought to contrast the U.S. approach to
cooperative economic development with other models such as
China's, which focus more on condition-free loans and extractive
industries such as mining and timber.
China is also represented at the Pacific forum, with a
delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai, and Beijing
is financing dozens of development projects across the region
including constructing parliament buildings, airports, roads and
hospitals and giving out grants for Chinese language
instruction.
Despite what is increasingly being portrayed as a great
power rivalry, Clinton said the United States welcomed the
chance to work with China and other Pacific development partners
including Japan and the European Union.
"We all have important contributions and stakes in this
region's success, to advance your security, your prosperity and
your opportunity. And I think the Pacific is big enough for all
of us," she said.
The three-day visit by Clinton and the 60-odd person U.S.
delegation to the Cook Islands - which is in free association
with New Zealand - was a major event for the nation's main
island of Rarotonga.
"We are encouraged by you and your government's commitment
to strengthen the United States government's engagement in our
region," Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna said in his
welcoming remarks.
Clinton will travel on to Indonesia and China next week for
talks that are expected to focus on rising tensions in the South
China Sea where Beijing is at odds with several of its southern
neighbors over territorial claims.
She will finish the trip with stops in Brunei and East Timor
before heading to the Russian port city of Vladivostok, where
she will represent U.S. President Barack Obama at this year's
Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit of regional
leaders.