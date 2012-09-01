UPDATE 2-Clinton says U.S. can work with China in Pacific

* Clinton says Pacific big enough for US and China
* China says not seeking Pacific influence, dominance
* US to strenthen security links in Pacific-Clinton
* Clinton in Cook Islands, to visit China next week
By Andrew Quinn
RAROTONGA, Aug 31 The United States will
buttress security partnerships across the Pacific as it
strengthens ties with island nations, but also hopes to work
more closely with China as Beijing expands its own influence in
the region, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on
Friday.
Clinton arrived in the tiny Pacific outpost of the Cook
Islands for this year's Pacific Islands Forum, part of
Washington's effort to woo nations across the Asia-Pacific which
are increasingly coming under China's shadow.
Clinton told the gathering, which represents 16 independent
and self-governing states ranging from Australia and New Zealand
to smaller islands such as Tuvalu and Nauru, that the United
States was in the region for the long haul.
But she also played down growing perceptions of a U.S.-China
rivalry in the region, declaring "the Pacific is big enough for
all of us" and dismissing the notion that expanded U.S. activity
was "a hedge against particular countries."
"We think it is important for the Pacific Island nations
to have good relationships with as many partners as possible,
and that includes China as well as the United States," Clinton
told a news conference with New Zealand Prime Minister John Key.
"We want to see more international development projects that
include the participation of China," Clinton said, citing
disaster relief, maritime security and preserving bio-diversity.
"We think that there's a great opportunity to work with
China and we're going to be looking for more ways to do that,"
she said.
China's Vice Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai is also attending
the Pacific forum and told reporters Beijing's presence in the
Pacific was not about geo-political influence.
"We are here in this region not to seek any particular
influence, still less dominance," Cui told a news conference
before Clinton made her remarks.
"We are here to work with island countries to achieve
sustainable development, because both China and the Pacific
island countries belong to the rank of developing countries.
"Although we are far away geographically, although we have
different national conditions....we are faced with very similar
tasks of achieving sustainable development, of improving the
lives of our peoples."
CLINTON HEADS TO CHINA
Despite her softer tone on China -- which comes just four
days before she pays a visit to Beijing next week -- Clinton
also sought to underscore the benefits of the "American model of
partnership" in a region where China has in recent years
dramatically stepped up its diplomacy and foreign assistance.
She announced more than $32 million in new U.S. programs on
issues ranging from sustainable development, climate change and
marine protection.
But Clinton also stressed that the United States plays a
crucial security role in the region, noting that the U.S. Coast
Guard already has formal partnerships with nine Pacific Island
nations and was working to build more as part of a broader
"pivot" to the Asia-Pacific.
"All of us have an interest in maintaining peace and
security in the Pacific," Clinton said, adding the United States
was committed to helping fight illegal and unregulated shipping,
patrol fishing grounds, and combat other human trafficking.
In a signal of Washington's security emphasis on the region,
U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) chief Admiral Samuel Locklear also
traveled to Rarotonga to hail joint maritime exercises and
cooperation on issues such as cleaning up unexploded ordinance
left over from the Second World War.
"U.S. PACOM is committed to supporting our Pacific Island
partners," Locklear said.
RIVALRY WITH CHINA
Clinton's trip to the South Pacific has spurred some
criticism in China, where some commentators accused the United
States of seeking to stir up trouble as Beijing's economic and
political influence expands.
In recent trips to other regions of the world, most notably
Africa, Clinton has sought to contrast the U.S. approach to
cooperative economic development with other models such as
China's, which focus more on condition-free loans and extractive
industries such as mining and timber.
Beijing is financing projects across the region including
constructing parliament buildings, airports, roads and hospitals
and giving out grants for Chinese language instruction.
Clinton depicted these efforts, which some local analysts
say appear aimed at building Beijing's influence in multilateral
organizations such as the United Nations, as not necessarily at
odds with U.S. interests -- although she pointedly noted that
sometimes China's methods were open to criticism.
"Here in the Pacific we want to see China act in a fair and
transparent way," Clinton said.
The three-day visit by Clinton and the 60-odd person U.S.
delegation to the Cook Islands - which is in free association
with New Zealand - was a major event for the nation's main
island of Rarotonga, which has only about 11,000 people.
"We are encouraged by you and your government's commitment
to strengthen the United States government's engagement in our
region," Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna said in his
welcoming remarks.
Clinton's trip will continue to Indonesia and China next
week, where her new conciliatory tone will be put the test in
talks expected to focus on rising tensions in the South China
Sea where Beijing is at odds with several of its southern
neighbors over territorial claims.
Clinton will finish the trip with stops in Brunei and East
Timor before heading to the Russian port city of Vladivostok,
where she will represent U.S. President Barack Obama at this
year's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit of
regional leaders.