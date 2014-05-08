U.S. safety board sets June hearing on San Francisco Asiana crash

May 8 The U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board has scheduled a hearing to determine the probable cause of
the crash of an Asiana Airlines flight at San
Francisco International Airport last July in which three
passengers died.
The hearing will be held on June 24 in Washington, D.C., the
safety board said in a statement on Thursday.
In addition to the three dead, more than 180 passengers were
injured in the crash of the Boeing 777 jet, which was the first
fatal commercial airplane crash in the United States since
February 2009.
Asiana said in a report to the safety board that the crash
likely was due to the pilots flying dangerously slow and an
inadequate warning system that should have alerted them,
according to documents released in March.
