U.S. regulators concerned on leverage in large hedge funds

WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 18 The heads of the
major U.S. financial regulatory agencies on Monday cited a
concentration of leverage in a few large hedge funds and called
for a working group to collect and analyze data on the privately
held firms in a report on asset management.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which
includes the Treasury Secretary and chair of the Securities and
Exchange Commission, did not designate any asset managers as
"systemically important," which could ease concerns that have
gripped the industry for years, as it approved an update on its
asset management review in a rare public meeting late on Monday.
