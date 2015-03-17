NCAA heads to U.S. appeals court over athlete pay

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 17
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 A group of athletes
trying to win a slice of the billions of dollars universities
reap from football and basketball will face a full court press
on Tuesday from the NCAA, which is determined to enforce
amateurism in college sports.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association wants a U.S.
appeals court to undo a ruling last year that allowed student
athletes a limited share of revenue by allowing students to
recover some revenue generated from use of their names, images
and likenesses.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in Oakland,
California added to mounting legal, political and public
pressure for colleges to give student athletes better benefits.
It came in response to an antitrust class action against the
NCAA filed by more than 20 current and former athletes, saying
players should share in profits of college athletics.
A three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will
hear arguments from both sides on Tuesday, just a day before the
NCAA's annual March Madness men's basketball tournament begins.
The NCAA hired former U.S. Solicitor General Seth Waxman to
argue its case.
" he commercial pressures of college sports present (and
have always presented) the risk that an avocation will become a
profession and that athletics will become untethered from the
academic experience," Waxman wrote in a court filing.
Broadcasters including the Walt Disney Co and CBS
Corp have rallied behind the NCAA. The idea that each
participant in a team sporting event has an individual right of
publicity "is simply wrong," the networks wrote in a brief.
In her ruling last year, Wilken directed that some college
athletes receive deferred payments of $5,000 per year.
"But amateurs who are paid are no longer amateurs," Waxman
wrote.
The majority of college athletes do not go on to play
professionally. Critics say the NCAA's current scholarship
policy short-changes athletes who risk injury and devote many
hours to practice sessions, travel and competition.
"The NCAA's own 'principle of amateurism' purportedly
proscribes commercial exploitation of college athletes,"
attorneys for the athletes wrote, but "the NCAA itself engages
in precisely such exploitation."
The lead plaintiff, Edward O'Bannon, won a national
basketball championship with UCLA in 1995. He testified during
trial that he usually spent about 40-45 hours per week on
basketball and "maybe about 12 hours" on academics.
"I was an athlete masquerading as a student," O'Bannon said
in court.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)