Atlantic City to slash costs but reject more state oversight

Jan 8 Atlantic City has endorsed steep budget
cuts but rejected the idea of a state-appointed emergency
manager as part of the struggling New Jersey gambling hub's
recovery plan.
The city council on Wednesday unanimously endorsed the plan,
which envisions $40 million of budget cuts over four years on a
roughly $260 million budget.
It also calls for steep reductions to the municipal
workforce and permission from the state to divert pension
payments to debt reduction, and it seeks about $20 million in
state aid.
Atlantic City has seen its municipal finances decline with
the fortunes of its local casino industry, which has suffered
steep losses from competing casinos in nearby states. According
to city figures, casinos in the past paid roughly 75 percent of
the city's property taxes.
Four of the city's twelve casinos closed in 2014. A fifth,
Trump Entertainment's Taj Mahal, narrowly averted
closing and remains in bankruptcy. Caesars Entertainment
, the owner of three other casinos in Atlantic City, has
said it could file for bankruptcy in mid-January.
Property values in the city have fallen by 45 percent since
2008, while property tax rates have more than doubled in the
same period, according to the Governor's Advisory Commission on
New Jersey Gaming, Sports and Entertainment.
Stabilizing the city's finances has been the focus of major
summits backed by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and leaders
in the state legislature.
The city's own plan, formulated by Republican Mayor Don
Guardian and released in December, largely dovetails with
recommendations made by the advisory commission.
But it rejected calls for an emergency manager in favor of
local control of the city's budget and hiring decisions.
Guardian is already working closely with a state fiscal monitor.
The plan's cuts to police costs, meanwhile, could hold off
recommendations that the city's police force be dissolved and
turned into a regional department.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Philadelphia; Editing by Hilary
Russ, Bernard Orr)