California governor backs AT&T-DirecTV merger to FCC

WASHINGTON, April 22 California Governor Jerry Brown told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission he supports the proposed $48 billion merger of wireless carrier AT&T Inc and satellite provider DirecTV, according to a letter released on Wednesday.

The FCC and the Justice Department will decide whether the deal can go through, though it has drawn less criticism than another pending mega telecom merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc. California regulators are also weighing the cable companies' merger.

Brown told the FCC that AT&T's purchase of California-based DirecTV would keep thousands of jobs in the state and benefit businesses and consumers there.

