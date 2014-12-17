CORRECTED-U.S. FCC eyes $105 mln fine for Sprint over phone bill 'cramming'

(Corrects Dec. 16 story, third paragraph from bottom: The phone
companies agreed in November 2013, not November this year, to
stop billing for third-party services.)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint
Corp is expected to face a $105 million fine from the
Federal Communications Commission in coming weeks over
unauthorized charges on customers' cellphone bills, a practice
known as cramming, according to FCC officials.
FCC commissioners are reviewing and will soon vote on the
proposed fine over charges Sprint's consumers faced for services
they never requested, FCC sources said.
A $105 million fine would tie as the agency's largest. In
October, AT&T Inc agreed to pay $105 million to settle
similar cramming allegations in a case negotiated by the FCC and
the Federal Trade Commission.
FCC officials spoke on a condition of anonymity because the
proposed fine has not been made public.
FCC spokesman Neil Grace declined comment. Sprint
spokeswoman Stephanie Vinge Walsh said the company does not
comment on rumor and speculation.
The FCC has also been investigating cramming complaints
against T-Mobile US Inc. The FTC in July filed a
cramming complaint against T-Mobile in the U.S. District Court
for the Western District of Washington.
Prodded by state attorneys general, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint
and Verizon Communications Inc agreed in November 2013 to
stop billing customers for third-party services.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, in announcing AT&T's settlement in
October, estimated that 20 million consumers a year are crammed.
The National Journal was first to report the news of the
planned fine for Sprint.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Gregorio and Phil
Berlowitz)