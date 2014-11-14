UPDATE 1-U.S. FCC seek details of AT&T's plan to pause fiber spending

(Adds AT&T comment, details from letter)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON Nov 14 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Friday asked AT&T Inc to
provide specifics of its plan to stop investing in high-speed
Internet connections in 100 cities until the agency sorts out
new "net neutrality" rules.
Earlier this week, President Barack Obama called for
stricter rules governing the way Internet service providers
manage their traffic. AT&T responded by saying it would stop
investing in high-speed Internet connections in 100 cities until
the Web rules were settled.
In the letter, Jamilla Ferris, head of the FCC's review
team, asked the No. 2 wireless carrier to detail its plans to
limit fiber deployment and to turn over all documents on the
decision by Nov. 21.
The FCC is reviewing AT&T's proposed $48.5 billion bid to
buy satellite operator DirecTV. As part of the merger proposal,
AT&T agreed to provide high-speed fiber Internet to 2 million
homes if the deal is approved.
"We are happy to respond to the questions posed by the FCC
in its review of our merger with DirecTV," said AT&T spokesman
Michael Balmoris. "As we made clear earlier this week, we remain
committed to our DirecTV merger-related build-out plans."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Marina Lopes; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Von Ahn)