About 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada go on strike

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 About 17,000 AT&T Inc workers in California and Nevada went on strike on Wednesday, alleging that the company violated contract terms by forcing employees to do work outside their areas of expertise.
The employees, who work in the company's phone, landline and cable services businesses, have been working without a contract for almost a year. Last year, the workers, who are represented by the Communications Workers of America, voted to authorize a strike.
AT&T had 268,000 employees as of Jan. 31, according to a filing. The company said it was prepared to continue serving customers.
"A walkout is not in anybody’s best interest, and it’s unfortunate that the union chose to do that," AT&T said in a statement. "We’re engaged in discussion with the union to get these employees back to work as soon as possible." (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.