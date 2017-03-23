版本:
Striking AT&T workers in California, Nevada return to work

March 23 AT&T Inc said 17,000 workers in California and Nevada resumed work on Thursday, after going on a strike on Wednesday.

The workers had alleged that the company violated contract terms by forcing employees to do work outside their areas of expertise. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
