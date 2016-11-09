UPDATE 1-After Trump win, investors lose appetite for U.S. Treasuries

* Traders dump Treasuries on worries about deficit,
inflation
* Bidding for $23 bln 10-year Treasury supply weakest since
2009
* Benchmark yields break above 2 pct to highest since
January
* Long-dated Treasury ETF posts biggest loss in over 5 years
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Investors gave a chilly
reception to U.S. Treasury supply at a debt auction on Wednesday
as the U.S. government debt market was hammered following Donald
Trump's stunning U.S. presidential win that stoked investor
anxiety over whether the federal government would go on a
borrowing binge.
The Republican, who beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton,
campaigned on reducing taxes, renegotiation of trade deals and
spending on infrastructure projects, which some investors fear
would result in a ballooning of the federal budget deficit and a
rise in inflation.
Worries about more government borrowing and higher inflation
under a Trump administration dealt a heavy blow to the $13.6
trillion Treasury market.
Investors purged longer-dated issues in a bid to cut back
their duration, or interest rate, risk in their bond portfolios
where they had loaded up on them to ensure steady income and on
the view inflation will stay muted for a long time.
"It's been a clear duration 'puke-out'," said Tom Simons,
money market strategist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
The market selloff propelled 10-year Treasury yield above 2
percent for the first time since late January prior to the $23
billion auction of 10-year note supply, part of this week's $62
billion quarterly refunding.
Some analysts had expected the yield increase, the biggest
one since July 2013 during the "taper tantrum," to entice
investors who want cheaper bonds.
But they did not show up.
The ratio of bids to the $23 billion worth of 10-year
Treasury notes offered, which measures overall demand at an
auction, was 2.22. This was the weakest level since March 2009
when it was 2.14.
Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign
central banks bought 52.49 percent of the latest 10-year issue,
their smallest share since January 2015, according to Treasury
data.
Wednesday's poor 10-year note sale raised concerns about a
weak $15 billion Treasury bond auction at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Thursday.
On the open market, the 30-year Treasury bond was down
4-25/32 in price in late trading for a yield of 2.879 percent,
up 25 basis points from late on Tuesday.
BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange
traded fund, which has $6.5 billion in assets at the end
of October, fell to $124.55, down 4.3 percent for its steepest
one-day drop since Aug. 11, 2011.
"Tomorrow's bond auction could be even more interesting.
They might face more digestion issue," Simons said.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chris Reese
and Lisa Shumaker)