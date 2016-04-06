UPDATE 1-U.S. approves possible $386 mln sale of bombs to Australia

BRIEF-Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $386 million sale of precision-guided bombs to Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday.
The agency said the government of Australia had requested up to 2,950 GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs, up to 50 guided test vehicles plus support and test equipment as well as other support.
The total estimated value of the potential deal would be $386 million, the agency said. Congress was notified of the possible sale on Monday, it said.
The GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bomb I was developed by Boeing Co and went into production a decade ago. The compact size and precision guidance allow warplanes to accurately strike more targets per sortie while minimizing collateral damage, Boeing says. (Reporting by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)
