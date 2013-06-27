U.S. Bank, partner to refund $6.5 mln over auto lending

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer says entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital for transport services unit
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it ordered U.S. Bancorp's U.S. Bank and a nonbank partner company to refund about $6.5 million to U.S. military personnel over auto lending practices regulators said were deceptive.
U.S. Bank and Dealers' Financial Services of Lexington, Kentucky, failed to properly disclose all of the fees charged to participants in an auto loan program for active-duty military, the CFPB said.
The companies have agreed to stop deceptive marketing and lending practices and improve disclosures, the bureau said.
U.S. Bank will pay $3.2 million and Dealers' Financial Services will pay $3.3 million to more than 50,000 members of the armed services who had outstanding loans between January 2010 and now, the CFPB said.
The companies neither admitted nor denied the bureau's findings, the CFPB said.
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
* Cleantech Solutions International regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.