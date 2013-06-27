UPDATE 1-U.S. Bank, partner to refund $6.5 mln over auto lending

By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Bancorp's U.S.
Bank and a nonbank partner will refund about $6.5 million to
U.S. military personnel over auto lending practices regulators
said were deceptive, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
said on Thursday.
U.S. Bank and its partner, Dealers' Financial Services of
Lexington, Kentucky, failed to properly disclose all of the fees
associated with auto loans made through a program targeted at
military personnel, the bureau said.
The bureau said it would not require either company to pay a
civil penalty, in part because they cooperated with the
investigation.
Officials said the announcement highlights problems with the
military's so-called allotment system, which allows members to
have loan payments deducted directly from their paychecks.
Military personnel sometimes wind up paying extra processing
fees as a result of this system, and lenders who receive
automatic payments may issue loans that are not necessarily
affordable, bureau officials said.
"Today's action reflects our determination to act to protect
servicemembers against harmful practices in the consumer
financial marketplace," said bureau Director Richard Cordray.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Thursday that his
department would form a working group with representatives from
enforcement agencies and bank regulators to consider changes to
the military's allotment system.
The consumer bureau, which was created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank law, has sought to crack down on what it sees as
deceptive marketing of consumer products. The bureau keeps a
special eye on products aimed at military personnel.
Cordray said problems with this particular program came to
light when a Massachusetts resident contacted the bureau. The
man said his son, a service member, wound up spending most of
his paycheck on loan payments and upkeep after receiving a loan
through the program.
The bureau examined the Military Installment Loans and
Educational Services program, known as MILES. Dealers' Financial
Services marketed the program to servicemembers, recruited car
dealers, and processed loan applications. U.S. Bank financed the
majority of the program's loans, the bureau said.
However, the bank did not disclose a monthly processing fee
or clarify that participants needed to make payments twice a
month. Dealers' Financial Services understated the cost of
optional add-on products marketed to borrowers, the bureau said.
The companies neither admitted nor denied the bureau's
findings. They agreed to stop deceptive marketing and lending
practices and to improve disclosures, the bureau said.
U.S. Bank will pay $3.2 million and Dealers' Financial
Services will pay $3.3 million to more than 50,000 members of
the armed services who had outstanding loans between January
2010 and now, the CFPB said.
The average payment will be just less than $100, said Kent
Markus, who heads the consumer bureau's enforcement division.
"We have high expectations for ourselves and our company's
product offerings, and we apologize for any confusion this
program may have caused our customers," U.S. Bank said in a
statement.
The bank said it intended to exit the MILES program.
Dealers' Financial Services, a subsidiary of financial services
company DFC Global Corp, said it was negotiating with
potential new lending partners.
"DFS is already in the process of modifying its compliance
management system and communication procedures with customers to
take into account these issues," said Jeff Weiss, chief
executive of DFC Global Corp.