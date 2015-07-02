U.S. regulator says Fiat Chrysler misled agency on Takata recalls

WASHINGTON, July 2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
misled U.S. auto safety regulators about recall notifications to
the owners of vehicles equipped with defective Takata Corp air
bags, a U.S. safety recall analysts said on Thursday.
"Fiat Chrysler failed to notify owners within the required
60 days in seven (of 23) recalls we are discussing here today,"
Joshua Neff, senior safety recall analyst at the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration, told a public hearing on
the automaker's recall performance.
"In two additional recalls associated with defective Takata
air bags, Fiat Chrysler misled the agency about its owner
notifications and failed to send recall notices to vehicle
owners for months," he added.
