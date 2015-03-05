Self-driving cars could generate billions in revenue- U.S. study

| DETROIT, March 5
DETROIT, March 5 Self-driving cars could
generate billions of dollars a year in revenue from mobile
internet services and products, even if occupants spend only a
fraction of their free time on the web, according to a new study
by McKinsey & Company.
The study, released Thursday, also projects that widespread
adoption of self-driving cars could lead to a 90 percent
reduction in U.S. vehicle crashes, with a potential savings of
nearly $200 billion a year from significantly fewer injuries and
deaths.
In addition, the McKinsey study warns of several risks to
established companies, including vehicle manufacturers, dealers
and even insurance companies.
McKinsey projects that future owners of self-driving cars
could save up to 50 minutes a day, some of which is likely to be
spent surfing the web.
The consulting firm estimates the additional free time in
the car could generate about $5.6 billion a year in digital
revenue for each additional minute that vehicle occupants spend
on the internet - as much as $140 billion if half their free
time in the car, or roughly 25 minutes, is devoted to daily web
surfing and shopping.
The revenue may be divided among the vehicle manufacturers,
their major hardware and software suppliers and web-based
providers of goods, information and services.
In the future, "people will be able to shop for services or
products from their mobile devices or from embedded systems in
the vehicle," said Hans-Werner Kaas, senior partner and head of
McKinsey's automotive practice.
McKinsey said that while traditional automakers, especially
premium brands such as Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and
Volkswagen AG's Audi, already are beginning to
implement advanced driver assistance systems on their cars, they
face new challenges in fielding fully autonomous cars from
"attackers," non-traditional companies that do not have legacy
vehicle platforms or sales and service networks.
Those outside challengers include such newcomers as Tesla
Motors Inc, as well as tech giants such as Apple Inc
and Google Inc, both of which are poised to
build self-driving cars.
The gradual shift to self-driving cars, which may automakers
don't expect to accelerate until after 2025, could trigger other
profound changes in the auto industry.
Those include a shift among insurers from covering risk of
human error to risk of technical failure; a shift from
franchised dealer service to independent shops where autonomous
vehicles can drive themselves for repairs and maintenance, and
fewer trips to the shop as more cars are diagnosed and updated
wirelessly.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)