U.S. senators urge recall of all autos with Takata airbags

WASHINGTON Aug 20 Two U.S. senators on Thursday
called on Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata Corp to
immediately recall all vehicles containing the company's
airbags.
Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey, both
Democrats, serve on a Senate panel that has been looking into
problems with Takata airbags that spew metal shards upon
deployment.
The senators said their move was prompted by an incident in
June, in which a 2015 model VW Tiguan experienced a problem,
which did not fit the pattern of more than 17 million
older-model vehicles with potentially defective front air bags
that already have been recalled.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Lisa Lambert)