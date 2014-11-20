U.S. lawmakers plan bill to encourage auto employees to report faulty parts

WASHINGTON Nov 20 Two U.S. senators plan to
introduce legislation on Thursday to encourage employees in the
auto industry to report information on faulty parts to federal
authorities, a spokeswoman for one of the lawmakers said.
The bill, sponsored by Republican John Thune and Democrat
Bill Nelson, "is intended to incentivize whistleblowers from the
automotive sector to voluntarily provide information to the U.S.
Department of Transportation to prevent deaths and serious
physical injuries by identifying problems much earlier than
would have otherwise been possible," Thune's spokeswoman, AshLee
Strong said.
The measure will cover "original information" not previously
known to the government "relating to any motor vehicle defect,
noncompliance, or any violation of any reporting requirement
that is likely to cause risk of death or serious physical
injury," Strong's statement added.
The Senate holds a hearing on Thursday into how regulators
and the auto industry have handled a rapidly expanding recall of
millions of potentially defective air bags manufactured by
Japan's Takata Corp.
Safety advocates have criticized the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration for not responding more quickly to
years of evidence about the deadly defect.
The top U.S. auto safety regulator was similarly criticized
for its sluggish response to more than a decade of evidence that
millions of General Motors Co vehicles were equipped with
a potentially deadly ignition switch flaw.
Under the Thune-Nelson bill, the transportation secretary
would have the discretion to award whistleblowers up to 30
percent of monetary penalties from U.S. enforcement actions
totaling more than $1 million. The measure would cover employees
or contractors of automakers, parts suppliers and dealerships.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Ken Wills)