UPDATE 1-Toyota again leads U.S. auto reliability survey, Buick surprises

By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 24 Two Toyota Motor Corp
brands again led the annual reliability survey from Consumer
Reports magazine, and General Motors Co's Buick was the
first American brand in at least 35 years to crack the top
three, the consumer magazine said on Monday.
It was the fourth straight year that Lexus and Toyota
finished in the two top spots, and they have had an outstanding
performance since Consumer Reports began tracking brand
reliability in the early 1980s.
Buick, a "near-luxury" brand, does well in the survey
because it has few models and none of the pickup trucks or
truck-based SUVs that hurt the ratings of GM stablemates
Chevrolet and Cadillac, said Jake Fisher, director of automotive
testing for Consumer Reports.
Asian carmakers still dominate for reliability, with seven
of eight brands deemed "more reliable" based in Japan or South
Korea. Volkswagen AG's luxury Audi brand was the
only German manufacturer among the eight "more reliable" brands.
In the past decade, all brands in Consumer Reports and other
third-party surveys have had improvements in reliability,
especially the major U.S. automakers GM, Ford Motor Co and
Chrysler, now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles .
Fiat Chrysler still lags far behind. Its brands took the
bottom four spots in the 29-brand survey. Its most successful
brand in terms of sales and reliability is its Jeep SUV lineup,
which gained four slots to No. 23.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd's luxury brand Infiniti was
most improved from last year, gaining 16 places in the survey.
Favorable results do not always mean better sales. Still,
many U.S. consumers use the ratings as a key factor in
purchasing decisions. The top-selling models from each for the
three major U.S. brands are pickup trucks, which fare poorly in
reliability studies.
Fisher said large pickup trucks' drive systems are more
complex and raise consumer concerns, and "these trucks are now
sold with much more power equipment and in-car electronics, so
there are many more things to go wrong." Toyota's Tundra was
rated the top full-size pickup truck by a large margin.
The fourth U.S. automaker, Tesla Motors Inc, the
electric car maker, finished at No. 25. Consumer Reports
recommended the Tesla Model S but the "Model X SUV has been
plagued with malfunctions, including its complex Falcon-wing
doors."
Among the hot-selling SUV market, the consumer advocacy
magazine named best in category, small to large, as the
Chevrolet Trax, Toyota RAV4, Toyota 4Runner and Ford Expedition.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)