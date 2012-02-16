U.S. seeks limits on vehicle electronics

* US DOT wants automakers to act on distraction
* Proposed changes would cover cell calling, texting
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Obama
administration wants automakers to put limits on vehicle
technologies that permit texting and cellphone calling when a
car is moving, as part of a broader effort to stop driving
behaviors that could be distracting and cause crashes.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood proposed voluntary
steps on Thursday that would establish new safety criteria for
hands-free calling, navigation, and entertainment systems that
have become common in new cars and trucks.
The guidelines are mainly an attempt to reach younger
drivers, who are the most inexperienced and whose daily lives
are most influenced by wireless technology.
"Distracted driving is a dangerous and deadly habit on
America's roadways -- that's why I've made it a priority to
encourage people to stay focused behind the wheel," LaHood said.
Distracted driving deaths totaled 3,092 in 2010, the latest
available figures show. But LaHood's agency believes the total
could be higher due to the unwillingness of drivers to always
admit behavior, lack of witnesses to a crash in some cases, or
the death of the driver.
Most U.S. motorists surveyed last year acknowledged few
situations in which they would not use a cellphone or text while
behind the wheel. However, they supported measures to curb both
practices, the Transportation Department said.
The guidelines announced on Thursday would cover standard
and optional systems not directly relevant to safe driving or
that cause "undue distraction" by engaging the driver's eyes or
hands for more than a brief moment.
The proposal recommends disabling in-vehicle electronic
devices that the driver could use when a car is moving. This
would cover text messaging, Internet browsing, and access to
social media.
The proposal is a compromise for LaHood, who stopped short
of ordering that General Motors, Ford Motor,
Chrysler and other manufacturers restrict hands-free
and other dashboard advances popular with consumers and key
selling points in new vehicles.
National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Deborah
Hersman said in December that certain hands-free and other
communications devices should be banned in cars.
The proposed guidelines are subject to a 60-day public
comment period. The National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration will hold hearings in March in Los Angeles,
Washington and Chicago.