UPDATE 1-US seeks limits on electronic driver distractions

* US DOT wants automakers to act voluntarily on distraction
* Proposed changes cover cell calls, texting, social media
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Obama
administration wants limits on vehicle features that allow
drivers to text and make cellphone calls while the car is
moving, the centerpiece of a broader effort to curb distracted
driving.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood proposed voluntary steps
for automakers on Thursday that would establish new safety
criteria for hands-free calling, navigation, and entertainment
systems that have become common in new cars and trucks.
The guidelines are mainly an attempt to reach younger
drivers, who are the most inexperienced and whose daily lives
are most influenced by wireless technology.
"Distracted driving is a dangerous and deadly habit on
America's roadways -- that's why I've made it a priority to
encourage people to stay focused behind the wheel," LaHood said.
The latest government figures show that roughly 10 percent
of U.S. traffic deaths in 2010, or 3,092 people, were linked to
distracted driving.
Most states ban texting while driving but fewer than a dozen
prohibit any cell phone use by a motorist. Congress has shown no
interest in limiting either practice.
The Transportation Department guidelines introduced on
Thursday recommend that automakers adopt technology to disable
distracting electronic systems that are accessible to the driver
-- but not passengers -- when a car is moving.
This would cover text messaging, Internet browsing, and
access to social media.
The proposal is a compromise for LaHood, who stopped short
of ordering that General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co,
Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC and other manufacturers
restrict hands-free and other dashboard advances popular with
consumers and key selling points in new vehicles.
Automakers said through their lead Washington trade group,
the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, that they would review
the government's proposal. But they said elements of it borrow
from industry practices established more than a decade ago.
Moreover, they said that hands-free technology is designed
to help drivers keep their eyes on the road.
"Consumers expect to have access to new technology, so
integrating and adapting this technology to enable safe driving
is the solution," the group said in a statement.
The proposed Transportation Department guidelines are
subject to a 60-day public comment period. The National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration will hold hearings in March in Los
Angeles, Washington and Chicago.