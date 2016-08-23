UPDATE 2-U.S. rejects automakers' request to extend fuel comment deadline

(Updates with automaker group comment)
WASHINGTON Aug 22 U.S. regulators on Monday
denied a request by major automakers to extend the comment
period on environmental analysis to determine whether government
fuel efficiency requirements are feasible through 2025.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a July report that
automakers have the technology to meet aggressive mandates to
hike fuel efficiency, but improvements will not be as great as
the Obama administration once forecast because buyers are
switching to pickup trucks and SUVs.
Automakers had asked to extend the deadline for commenting
on the 1200-page report until at least late November. Regulators
said comments must be filed by late September.
Automakers have sounded alarms that low gas prices make the
Obama administration's mandates to cut vehicle greenhouse gas
emissions untenable in their current form.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, including General
Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp
, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG,
asked regulators on Aug. 1 to extend the comment period citing
the sheer volume of information and other issues.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Automobile Dealers
Association, Association of Global Automakers representing other
major automakers, including Honda Motor Co and Nissan
Motor Co, and other groups joined the Auto Alliance in
filing a request for an extension.
Wade Newton, a spokesman for the Auto Alliance, said Monday
the "comment period must be long enough to provide time for the
public to fully understand the information that it has taken the
agencies years to assimilate."
EPA spokesman Nick Conger said on Monday that despite
denying the request, the agencies "will continue to consider
relevant new data and information and welcome ongoing feedback
as we continue to update our assessments."
The report will frame a debate with the auto industry that
will be decided in 2018 by the next president.
Administration officials say an important finding of their
analysis is that automakers can comply with the mandates using
known technology, and deliver benefits in terms of fuel savings
and greenhouse emissions cuts that outweigh the estimated $894
to $1,245 per vehicle in costs.
Trucks, which generate the bulk of the profits earned by
Detroit's three, unionized automakers, are key.
When the administration first outlined its goal of boosting
average fleet fuel economy to 54.5 miles per gallon, regulators
forecast that 67 percent of vehicles sold in 2025 would be cars.
Since then, gasoline prices have plummeted and truck sales
have surged. The agencies in July forecast cars will be between
48 percent and 62 percent of the mix.
Regulators now estimate the fleet will average 50 to 52.6
mpg in 2025.
