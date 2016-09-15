UPDATE 1-U.S. congressional panel to hold fuel rules hearing

(Adds details of hearing, quote from members of Congress)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A congressional panel will
hold a hearing on Sept. 22 to look at the fate of U.S. fuel
efficiency rules through 2025 amid growing concerns from
automakers.
An auto trade group representing General Motors Co,
Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler AG
and Volkswagen AG has said with lower
gasoline prices it would be difficult to meet the requirements.
Sales of less fuel-efficient trucks and SUVs have risen as gas
prices have fallen.
U.S. regulators must decide by 2018 on whether the 2022
through 2025 model year requirements are feasible or should be
changed.
The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee is holding a
hearing Thursday that will include testimony from U.S.
regulators and auto trade groups.
"We need to know if these standards are impacting vehicle
choices, raising prices, and most importantly whether they are
pushing low-income consumers out of the car-buying market
altogether," said Representatives Michael Burgess and Pete
Olson, both Republicans of Texas, in a joint statement.
In July, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said automakers
have the technology to meet aggressive mandates to hike fuel
efficiency by 2025, but the fleet-wide improvement will not be
as great as the Obama administration once forecast because
buyers are switching to pickup trucks and SUVs.
When the Obama administration first outlined its goal of
boosting average fleet fuel economy to 54.5 miles per gallon in
2011, regulators forecast that 67 percent of vehicles sold in
2025 would be cars.
Since then, gasoline prices have plummeted and truck and SUV
sales have surged. The agencies forecast cars will be between 48
percent and 62 percent of the mix. Regulators now estimate the
fleet will average 50 to 52.6 mpg in 2025.
Automakers are not required to achieve the target average.
Instead, the government's complex scorekeeping system allows
them to hit different targets for different sizes of vehicles -
with larger trucks and SUVs allowed to achieve lower targets
than small cars.
Cars and trucks account for 42 percent of total U.S. oil
consumption, or about 8 million barrels a day.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Cynthia Osterman)