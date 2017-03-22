Cost of U.S. car fuel standards could be 40 pct lower -report

| DETROIT, March 22
DETROIT, March 22 The cost to implement tough
fuel-efficiency standards for cars imposed by the Obama
administration for the first half of the next decade could be up
to 40 percent lower than previously estimated using existing
conventional technologies, according to a report from a
nonprofit group released on Wednesday.
If accurate, the report could present a challenge to
automakers which have lobbied strongly against the
implementation of the standards largely on the grounds of
excessive cost.
Technologies like turbo-chargers, advanced transmissions and
use of lighter weight materials - such as aluminum instead of
steel - could reduce compliance costs by 34 percent to 40
percent per vehicle from 2022 through 2025, according to the
report by the International Council on Clean Transportation
(ICCT), an independent research group.
"All of those evolutionary changes, just getting a few
percent here and a few percent there from those allow more
cost-effective implementation of the regulations, said the
report's principal author Nic Lutsey.
Instead of an average cost of $875 per vehicle for
incremental technology needed to meet the new standards, as
compared with 2021 standards, estimated by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the ICCT's analysis of
available data is for an additional cost of $551.
Under former Democratic President Barack Obama the EPA and
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in
cooperation with the California Air Resources Board (CARB),
negotiated the rules with automakers in 2012.
They were aimed at doubling average fleet-wide fuel
efficiency to 54.5 miles per gallon (mpg) by 2025, although the
real-world mileage figures would be much lower - the ICCT report
assumes 35 mpg in 2025 versus a fleet average of 26 mpg today.
Republican U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office in
January, last week ordered a review of those standards which
many in the industry expect will lead to a relaxation of the
fuel-efficiency targets or a slowdown in their implementation.
Automakers, through their lobbying groups, have said the
Obama rules were too expensive and could cost American jobs.
California is expected to press forward with the Obama
administration rules at a CARB meeting being held this Thursday
and Friday.
The ICCT, which has offices in Washington, San Francisco and
Berlin, has worked closely with CARB and the EPA before and
played a key role in revealing that German automaker Volkswagen
AG installed secret software in vehicles to beat
diesel emissions tests.
The new ICCT report also finds that further emissions
reductions are possible on a similar pace from 2025 to 2030,
assuming a higher percentage of electric and plug-in hybrid
vehicles on the road.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bill Rigby)