UPDATE 1 -Fiat Chrysler faces safety data issues months after record U.S. fine

By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Two months after receiving a
record $105 million fine for lapses in U.S. auto safety recalls,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV faces new problems over
lax safety reports that could lead to additional financial
penalties for the Italian-U.S. automaker.
Federal regulators said on Tuesday they uncovered an
apparent discrepancy at Fiat Chrysler in Early Warning Report
data that automakers must provide to the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration under federal law. A subsequent
in-house investigation by the company found that information
including auto-related death and injury claims had gone
under-reported.
"This represents a significant failure to meet a
manufacturer's safety responsibilities," NHTSA Administrator
Mark Rosekind said in a statement.
Early Warning Reports provide data that could identify
safety defects and ultimately lead to recalls. Neither Fiat
Chrysler nor NHTSA identified the vehicles involved and it was
not clear whether the under-reporting would have triggered a
recall if identified earlier.
The automaker said it was in regular communication with
NHTSA about its internal investigation and "takes this issue
extremely seriously, and will continue to cooperate with NHTSA
to resolve this matter and ensure these issues do not re-occur."
NHTSA first discovered the safety reporting discrepancy in
late July, around the same time that regulators and Fiat
Chrysler announced an agreement intended to end years of
contention over lapses in the automaker's performance on safety
recalls covering millions of vehicles.
The deal required Fiat Chrysler to make a $70 million cash
payment, spend $20 million to improve its recall process and pay
an additional $15 million if the automaker committed further
violations.
Fiat Chrysler could be required to pay the deferred $15
million sum if regulators find that the early warning report
problem amounts to a new violation of federal law, NHTSA said.
In January, regulators announced $70 million in fines
against Honda Motor Co Ltd over the carmaker's failure
to report deaths, injuries and other information in Early
Warning Reports to the federal government.
NHTSA said the new Fiat Chrysler probe is still in its early
stages.
"Preliminary information suggests that this under-reporting
is the result of a number of problems" with Fiat Chrysler's
early warning report systems, Rosekind said.
"NHTSA will take appropriate action after gathering
additional information on the scope and causes of this failure,"
he added.
(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by David Gregorio and
Christian Plumb)