UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators impose record $105 mln fine on Fiat Chrysler

(Adds details on consent agreement)
WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. auto safety
watchdog, toughening its stance against manufacturer defects, on
Sunday fined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV a record
$105 million over lapses in safety recalls involving millions of
vehicles, according to documents obtained by Reuters.
Under a consent agreement with the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration, Fiat Chrysler agreed to give the owners
of 1.5 million vehicles the option of selling their vehicles
back to the manufacturer. Included were 1 million Jeep sport
utility vehicles with fuel tanks that can leak and catch fire in
rear-end collisions.
According to the consent agreement, Fiat Chrysler also agreed
to allow an independent monitor to audit its recall performance
for three years.
The agreement also requires Fiat Chrysler to spend at least
$20 million to meet performance requirements and another $15
million if the monitor discovers additional violations.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Grant McCool and Paul
Simao)