US defends deal to boost auto fuel efficiency

By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 The Obama administration on
Wednesday pledged transparency in setting standards to boost
auto fuel efficiency and cut tailpipe emissions, countering
claims that a landmark agreement securing automaker support for
its environmental initiative was secretive.
The agreement reached in July is the foundation of a
planned rule requiring that new cars sold in the United States
nearly double average fuel efficiency by 2025 to 54.5 miles per
gallon. The administration said the formal regulation was a
work in progress and would provide opportunity for outside
input.
"The deal is not done," David Strickland, an administration
pointman on the rules told a congressional committee
investigating how White House, transportation and environmental
officials came up with a plan with auto companies for a 40
percent gain in fuel efficiency by the middle of the next
decade.
Regina McCarthy, a senior Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) official who appeared with Strickland before a House
Oversight subcommittee, also said her agency and Strickland's
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) were
involved in an "extensive public process" supported by auto
industry executives and others.
NHTSA and EPA have delayed a joint formal proposal of new
fuel rules until mid-November. They hope to finalize the
standards in mid-2012, giving automakers the regulatory
certainty they want in order to craft product plans.
The Oversight panel has sought documents and other
information from the two agencies and automakers involved in
negotiations that produced the agreement with automakers.
If met, that target beginning in 2017 would require a 5
percent annual fuel efficiency improvement for cars and yearly
gains of 3.5 to 5 percent for light trucks, which include sport
utilities, pickups and vans.
U.S. automakers traditionally have favored heavier, bigger
trucks and truck-like vehicles and have lagged in fuel
efficiency, while Japanese rivals have concentrated on smaller
cars and got a jump on gasoline/electric hybrid technology.
Congressional investigators led by Republican Oversight
Chairman Darrell Issa of California want to know whether
closed-door negotiations with auto executives on fuel and
emissions standards skirted the law.
"This is not how the process is supposed to work," Issa
said in a Sept. 30 letter to Transportation Secretary Ray
LaHood, whose agency oversees NHTSA.
Issa also questioned an agreement by automakers to not
challenge any final rule in court, and the role played by
regulators from his home state in forging an agreement.
California can exert leverage over environmental rulemaking
because of its size, potent consumer market and political
strength, and powerful drive to curb greenhouse emissions.
Jeremy Anwyl, chief executive of online auto research group
Edmunds.com, told the panel that the administration was
heavy-handed with industry in the fuel negotiations.
"The expression I hear repeatedly is that they had a gun to
their head," Anwyl said.
Strickland said he could "not speak to the state of mind"
of industry executives but said meetings with automakers,
suppliers, environmental groups and the United Auto Workers
(UAW) were critical for developing the outline for a new rule.
Thirteen auto companies, including General Motors Co
(GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N), Chrysler FIA.MI, Toyota Motor
Corp (7203.T)(TM.N) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T), agreed to the
plan.
Automakers have said they were not pressured by the Obama
administration to reach an agreement although they resisted an
initial push for a 62 mpg standard.
The U.S. government at the time had unique leverage over GM
and Chrysler, having bailed out both companies in 2009. The
administration also has approved substantial loans for Ford and
Nissan (7201.T) to retool factories for making more fuel
efficient vehicles.
(Editing by Richard Chang)