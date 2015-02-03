Chrysler sales up 14 percent in January, beating estimates

DETROIT Feb 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' U.S. arm said January car sales rose 14 percent to 145,007 vehicles, topping analysts' expectations on the continued strength of utility vehicles and full-size pickups.

FCA US on Tuesday reported its best January since 2007 and well above last year's mark of 127,183.

All five of the U.S. brands had year-to-year increases, the largest for the Jeep and Ram brands.

Jeep sales climbed 23 percent and Ram trucks were up 21 percent.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected FCA to reach 144,418.

Chrysler said U.S. industry sales in January were projected at an annual rate of 17.0 million, including about 300,000 medium and heavy trucks.

A Reuters survey of 47 analysts estimated an annual rate of 16.6 million. (Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe in Detroit)