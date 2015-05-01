CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 4-U.S. auto sales disappoint in April as Asian automakers miss mark

(Autodata corrected the annualized selling rate to 16.5 million
from 16.45 million in 5th paragraph)
By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
DETROIT May 1 U.S. auto industry sales in April
came in below expectations as Asia's major carmakers' results
disappointed, offsetting strong gains for trucks and SUVs made
by General Motors and Ford.
Sales reported on Friday by Japan's Nissan, Toyota
and Honda, as well as the combined results for
South Korea's Hyundai and its Kia
affiliate, all missed expectations. Fiat Chrysler
also disappointed.
Industry sales in April finished at 1,454,951 vehicles, up
4.6 percent according to research firm Autodata. That was below
the gain of 6 percent analysts had expected as consumer appetite
for trucks and SUVs favored the "Big Three" Detroit automakers.
"When demand for crossovers, SUVs and trucks is strong, the
Asian automakers don't do so well," said Jesse Toprak, an
independent consultant.
The industry's annual sales rate for the month was 16.50
million vehicles, below the 16.7 million to 16.8 million many
analysts had expected.
Nevertheless, industry executives said demand remains strong
and the industry was headed toward its best year in almost a
decade.
"Consumer and commercial customer demand for pickups and
utility vehicles has been building since last fall," said Kurt
McNeil, GM's U.S. vice president of sales operations. "The auto
industry continues to be on track to have its best sales year
since 2006."
U.S. industry sales slipped to 16.5 million vehicles in 2006
from almost 17 million the prior year, and fell as low as 10.4
million in 2009 during the recession, before beginning to climb.
VEHICLE PRICES RISING
Ford officials said average vehicle prices in the industry
were up $1,000 from last year to $31,200 per vehicle, and
dismissed concerns about longer loan rates, with some now at 84
months.
Ford's U.S. sales chief Mark LaNeve said the increase in
duration has been driven by buyers with good credit scores
stretching to buy more premium vehicles, rather than by
consumers with high-risk credit.
The other side of hot truck demand is weaker car sales,
which has led to production cuts and layoffs by some automakers.
Ford previously said it would lay off 700 people and reduce
production at the Michigan plant building the Focus, which saw
sales in April fall 5 percent. LaNeve vowed Ford would not
create "unnatural demand" for cars through higher incentives.
GM's April sales rose 6 percent to 269,056 vehicles as truck
and crossover sales jumped 13 percent and 25 percent,
respectively.
Ford's sales increased 5.4 percent to 222,498 vehicles as
sales of Ford-brand SUVs jumped 12 percent. Retail sales of the
new F-Series pickup truck increased 8 percent, and its average
sales prices hit an all-time high of $42,600 per vehicle.
Fiat Chrysler's sales rose 5.8 percent to 189,027 vehicles
as Jeep brand sales jumped 20 percent.
Nissan sales increased 5.7 percent to 109,848 vehicles as
demand for Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs rose 23.7 percent.
Toyota was up 1.8 percent, while Honda sales fell by the same
amount. Hyundai sales rose 2.9 percent, while Kia's slipped
almost 1 percent.
