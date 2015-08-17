U.S. regulators probe June rupture of new VW with Takata airbag

DETROIT Aug 17 U.S. safety regulators on Monday
said they have directed the U.S. units of Volkswagen AG
and air bag maker Takata Corp to provide
information on the June rupture of a side air bag in a 2015
model VW Tiguan.
The late-model Tiguan does not fit the pattern of more than
17 million older-model vehicles with potentially defective
Takata front air bags that have been recalled. All of the
recalled vehicles are at least five years old and most were made
from 2000 to 2007.
VW is not among the 11 automakers that have recalled
vehicles with Takata air bags.
The cause of the June 7 air bag rupture is not known, said
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The
orders, sent Aug. 13 to VW and Takata, seek more information in
part to help learn why a new vehicle's air bag ruptured, which
does not fit the previous pattern.
Eight people have been killed in accidents involving front
air bags supplied by Takata. The air bags can explode with too
much force, sending shrapnel into the vehicle.
A Takata spokesman, Jared Levy, said the company is
investigating the incident and cooperating with NHTSA. "We
believe it is unrelated to the previous recalls, which the
extensive data suggests were a result of aging and long-term
exposure to heat and high humidity."
The driver of the Tiguan involved in a June 7 incident in
Missouri did not report any injuries after the air bag ruptured
when the vehicle struck a deer, VW spokesman Mark Gillies said.
VW is not aware of any other incidents of air bag ruptures
in its vehicles with Takata air bags, Gillies said.
NHTSA asked VW for a list of all models that have air bags
with ammonium nitrate, from any auto supplier. Gillies said he
did not know how many models VW has produced that have Takata
air bags and/or have air bags that use ammonium nitrate.
NHTSA ordered Takata to identify all air bags made with
inflators containing ammonium nitrate.
Industry analysts have said ammonium nitrate, used by Takata
as an air bag propellant, is more volatile than materials used
by some of its rivals and can become very combustible when
exposed to moisture.
VW informed NHTSA of the Missouri incident on July 15.
The orders to VW and Takata were reported earlier Monday by
the Detroit News.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)