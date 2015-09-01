Fiat Chrysler August U.S. sales rise 2 pct on SUVs, trucks

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance
DETROIT, Sept 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday led off major automakers reporting U.S. August sales, posting a stronger-than-expected rise of 2 percent, boosted by SUV and pickup truck sales.
FCA predicted that the auto industry in August will continue its recent trend of robust sales that are stronger than the overall U.S. economy, and will outstrip an estimate of 17.3 million vehicles for the industry on an annualized rate found by a Thomson Reuters poll of 47 economists.
FCA sales were led by Jeep SUV, with a rise of 18 percent from year-ago levels while Ram pickup truck sales gained 4 percent and Chrysler 200 sedan purchases jumped 30 percent, overcoming the 15 percent drop in Dodge brand sales, FCA said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance
* In addition, selling shareholders may offer up to 20.54 million ordinary shares Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jWApY6] Further company coverage:
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage: