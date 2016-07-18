U.S. regulators say automakers can meet 2025 fuel efficiency standards

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
WASHINGTON, July 18 U.S. regulators say in a draft technical assessment report to be released on Monday that automakers can meet aggressive mandates to dramatically hike fuel efficiency standards by 2025, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimate that the incremental cost of complying with the 2022-2025 fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction rules is between $894 and $1,245 per vehicle and is similar to what the Obama administration estimated in 2012, the draft technical assessment document seen by Reuters said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.