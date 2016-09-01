UPDATE 4-August U.S. auto sales fall; carmakers say industry has peaked

(Adds final total sales figures, trend toward SUVs and trucks)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 1 U.S. auto sales fell 4.2 percent
in August as some major automakers said a long-expected decline
due to softer consumer demand had begun, possibly sparking a
shift to juicer customer incentives and slower production.
The top three sellers, General Motors Co, Ford Motor
Co and Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday
reported declines of at least 5 percent.
Of the seven top manufacturers by sales, only Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles reported a gain versus a year ago,
when sales were restated to about 11,000 fewer than originally
reported.
Monthly spending on new cars and trucks is closely watched
as the U.S. auto industry accounts for about one-fifth of U.S.
retail sales.
August sales, said Autodata Corp, totaled 1.51 million
vehicles, or 16.98 million vehicles at a seasonally adjusted
annualized rate, versus a surprisingly strong 17.88 million
vehicles in July.
Ford Chief Economist Bryan Bezold said sales had hit a
plateau after steadily rising following the 2008-2009 recession.
The auto industry outperformed the overall U.S. economy in those
years largely due to pent-up demand that has now played out, he
said.
Wall Street has pressured automaker shares all year amid
expectations of falling sales at some point.
GM shares dipped 0.4 percent while Ford was off 1.4 percent
in afternoon trading. Fiat Chrysler dropped 1.2 percent in New
York trading.
In late July, Ford was the first major automaker to confirm
the lofty sales gains achieved since 2010 were at an end, even
though they are still about 65 percent higher than the lowest
sales year in 2009.
Mark LaNeve, Ford's U.S. sales chief, said on Thursday the
company will ring up fewer sales in 2017 than this year. Results
in 2016 are expected to fall short of last year's record high
sales of 17.47 million vehicles, according to Autodata.
GM on Thursday forecast 2016 sales at 17.3 million vehicles.
Ford, whose sales tumbled 8.4 percent, said its U.S.
inventory was at 81 days of supply versus 61 days a year
earlier, suggesting Ford may have to cut production, increase
profit-eroding incentives, or boost fleet sales.
"Now the automakers' focus will shift from simple growth to
market share and managing inventories," said analyst Karl Brauer
of Kelley Blue Book. "The use of incentives and fleet sales as a
counter to plateauing retail sales will be the statistics to
watch going forward."
Ford's LaNeve said the company will manage supply with
demand, but when asked if production will be slowed or plants
shut down to accomplish that goal, he declined to say.
The trend toward SUVs and trucks and away from sedans and
hatchbacks continued in August. Autodata figures show passenger
car sales fell 12.6 percent while SUV and truck sales rose 2.4
percent.
While GM said this year's sales will not top results of
2015, the slide was moderate, and results remained sharply above
those in the 2008-2009 recession and in the years immediately
after.
"All the economic factors continue to point toward a strong
second half of the year and another potential record year for
the industry," said Mustafa Mohatarem, GM's chief economist.
Sales of the No. 1 selling model in the United States, the
Ford F-Series pickup truck, fell 6 percent, but Ford said retail
sales for the trucks were robust.
Retail sales cover individuals and are generally more
lucrative than volume fleet sales to rental car agencies,
businesses and government. Rental car sales are particularly
low-profit.
GM has boasted all year that it has significantly cut its
sales to rental agencies. However, GM's retail sales fell about
5 percent, in line with its wider total sales decline.
Fiat Chrysler said in July it has revised more than five
years of monthly U.S. vehicle sales figures amid a U.S.
investigation into claims of inflated figures.
Nissan Motor Co sales were off 6.5 percent, but its
Rogue midsize SUV saw a rise of 19 percent.
Honda Motor Co was down 3.8 percent as Accord sales
tumbled 26 percent. Honda-brand car sales fell 10 percent
overall while truck and SUV sales rose 4.5 percent.
