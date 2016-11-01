CORRECTED-U.S. auto sales seen off despite discounts, GM sales drop 1.7 pct

(In headline and first paragraph, corrects GM total sales down
1.7 percent, not 6.2 percent)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 1 General Motors Co's sales
in October fell 1.7 percent from a year ago as its midsize
sedans posted huge declines, partly offset by hefty gains for
its smaller pickup trucks and large SUVs, the automaker said on
Tuesday.
GM, the top seller of automobiles in the U.S. market, was
the first major manufacturer to show October sales on Tuesday.
U.S. auto sales in October were expected to decline between
6 percent and 8 percent, according to industry analysts who say
the fall-off from last year's record high is not being limited
by higher consumer discounts.
The rate of decline in October from a year ago will not be
known until later this week because Ford Motor Co is
delaying its sales report due to a fire at its Dearborn,
Michigan headquarters on Monday.
GM said U.S. industry auto sales will be 17.4 million on a
seasonally adjusted annualized rate.
GM's two full-size pickup truck models, Chevrolet Silverado
and GMC Sierra, collectively fell 7.6 percent.
Thirty-nine economists polled by Thomson Reuters expected
sales of 17.5 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted
annualized basis. Wall Street automotive analysts polled by
Reuters expected annualized sales of about 17.7 million
vehicles.
Ford, the second biggest automaker in the U.S. market with a
15 percent share of sales through September, has not said when
it will issue its sales report. The 60-year-old headquarters,
which houses 1,500 employees, was reopened for business on
Tuesday after workers were sent home on Monday.
Analysts expect Ford to show a decline of between 9 percent
and 11 percent from a year ago, which some analysts said was due
to better discipline on the use of discounts. Others pointed out
that the company is stemming production at North American F-150
pickup truck plants and sedan plants because of weak demand.
Comparisons to last October are pressured because of two
fewer selling days. But even with that factored in, sales would
likely have been weaker if not for the big consumer discounts,
known as incentives, analysts said.
TrueCar Inc said October incentives industrywide rose nearly
16 percent from a year earlier, or about $3,600 per new vehicle
sold.
Sales at Toyota, No. 3 in the U.S. market, is expected to
decline of between 2 percent and 7 percent, according to
analysts polled by Reuters.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is seen falling
from last October between 7.5 percent and 11 percent.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)