UPDATE 1-U.S. proposes requiring vehicles to 'talk' to each to avoid crashes

By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. Transportation
Department on Tuesday proposed requiring all new cars and trucks
to be able to "talk" to one another using short-range wireless
technology to potentially avoid tens of thousands of crashes
annually.
Regulators, which first announced plans to pursue requiring
the technology in early 2014, are proposing to give automakers
at least four years to comply from the time it is finalized and
would require automakers to ensure all vehicles "speak the same
language through a standard technology."
The administration of President-elect Donald Trump will
decide whether to finalize the proposal, which does not apply to
larger vehicles like buses and tractor trailers.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) estimates that talking vehicles could eliminate or
reduce the severity of up to 80 percent of crashes where alcohol
is not a factor, especially crashes at intersections or while
changing lanes.
Last year, there were 6.3 million U.S. vehicle crashes.
In October, NHTSA said U.S. traffic deaths jumped 10.4 percent
in the first six months of 2016. The jump follows a spike in
2015, when road deaths rose 7.2 percent to 35,092, the highest
full-year increase since 1966.
Talking cars and trucks would use dedicated short range
communications to transmit data up to 300 meters, such as
location, direction and speed, to nearby vehicles. That data
would be updated and broadcast up to 10 times per second to
nearby vehicles, which can identify risks and provide warnings
to drivers to avoid imminent crashes.
"From a safety perspective, this is a no brainer," said U.S.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said vehicles would
protect privacy by only exchanging safety information and would
ensure hackers can't intercept signals.
The rule would not require vehicles currently on U.S. roads
to be retrofitted with the technology. Foxx said owners couldn't
turn off the technology but could turn off warnings.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group
representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp
, Volkswagen AG and other major automakers,
noted the system is already being tested. The group said it
would study the proposal.
Automakers are pushing to ensure that a portion of the
spectrum reserved for connected vehicles is not used by other
companies for other wireless device use. The U.S. Federal
Communication Commission has begun testing potential sharing
options.
Separately, the Federal Highway Administration plans to
issue guidance for vehicle-to-infrastructure communications,
which will help planners allow vehicles to "talk" to roadway
infrastructure such as traffic lights.
