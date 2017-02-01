UPDATE 3-U.S. car, truck sales downshift in January; Toyota falls 11 pct

(Adds final sales figures)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 1 U.S. car and light truck sales
slipped 1.8 percent in January as automakers pulled back on bulk
sales to rental, government and business fleets and concentrated
on more profitable retail sales to individual consumers.
Fleet sales, particularly those to rental agencies, are
skewed toward passenger cars, which are falling out of favor as
consumers shift to sport utility vehicles and trucks.
"It is the year for trucks and crossovers (SUVs). That's
what it's all about," said Judy Wheeler, head of U.S. sales for
the Nissan brand. Nissan's Rogue SUV continued to be
its top seller as sales soared 45.5 percent in January.
Autodata Corp showed that 62.6 percent of January U.S. sales
were of SUVs and trucks, up from 58.2 percent a year ago.
January sales fell 1.8 percent to 1.14 million vehicles, or
a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 17.61 million vehicles,
down from 17.9 million vehicles a year earlier, according to
Autodata. The annualized rate was roughly in line with the
forecast of 17.55 million in a poll of 40 economists by Thomson
Reuters.
Industry executives are optimistic that sales could hit
another record in 2017, with a boost from pro-growth economic
and regulatory policies expected from President Donald Trump.
Many forecasters had earlier predicted a decline in U.S. vehicle
sales this year.
Even with U.S. consumer confidence falling in January,
households remained upbeat about the labor market, suggesting
the economy would continue to grow this year.
General Motors Co posted a 3.8 percent decline in
January sales from a year ago, while crosstown rival Ford Motor
Co said overall sales slipped by 0.6 percent.
Ford's high-margin F-Series pickup truck sales jumped by
12.5 percent, but passenger cars sales dropped 17.5 percent.
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
both had sales gains of 6 percent in January, but Toyota Motor
Corp reported a surprising drop of 11 percent.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said January
sales slid 11 percent, reflecting a cut in deliveries to fleets.
Sales of its Jeep brand of sport utilities fell 7 percent.
Still, the latest results highlighted the accelerating shift
in consumer demand toward SUVs. Three Japanese-brand compact
utility vehicles, the Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV 4,
each handily outsold last year's best-selling car, the Toyota
Camry.
Automakers have been scrambling to ramp up capacity to build
more SUVs, even as they cut production at car plants.
Some analysts cautioned against reading too much into
January's results. December's surprisingly good showing pulled
sales from January, normally the weakest month of the year in
terms of sales volume, analysts said.
December consumer confidence reached its strongest in 15
years.
