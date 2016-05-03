Fiat Chrysler U.S. April auto sales rise 6 percent on truck, SUVs

DETROIT May 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday reported that April U.S. auto sales rose 6 percent, setting the stage for the industry to meet analysts' expectations for the highest April sales since 2005.

"Consumer preference for SUVs and pickup trucks continued unabated in April and helped to propel us to our strongest April sales in 11 years," said Reid Bigland, head of sales for the automaker in North America.

U.S. April auto sales are expected by most industry analysts to set a new record for the month, topping 1.5 million in light vehicle sales set in 2005, for a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 17.5 million vehicles.

This would keep the industry on pace for sales in 2016 that would break last year's record high of 17.4 million vehicles.

Each month, auto sales are an early indicator of U.S. consumer spending, and the auto industry has generally been ahead of the overall economy since a recovery for the industry began after sales hit a bottom in 2009. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)