UPDATE 5-Healthy U.S. April auto sales fail to offset growth fears

(Adds final sales figures, Canada data, closing share prices)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT May 3 Detroit automakers reported
another month of strong demand from U.S. consumers for trucks
and sport utility vehicles on Tuesday, but their shares dropped
as analysts focused on signs the world's second-largest auto
market has little room to grow.
U.S. light vehicle sales in April totaled 1.51 million, up
3.6 percent from a year earlier, for a seasonally adjusted
annualized rate of 17.42 million vehicles, according to Autodata
Corp. WardsAuto said annualized sales were 17.32
million vehicles.
U.S. auto sales in 2015 hit a record 17.4 million vehicles.
Wall Street analysts say the U.S. auto market is close to a
cyclical peak and that more production cuts, which hurt profit,
could be needed to keep inventories of vehicles from ballooning
later in the year.
"We continue to believe sales growth will be muted this
year," Joseph Spak of RBC Capital said in a note to investors.
Inventory data issued early on Tuesday pointed to some
possible "risk to North American production over the coming
months," Spak added.
The sluggish pace of U.S. economic growth adds to concerns
that the auto industry recovery could run out of fuel.
April auto sales in Canada were the highest for any month on
record, at 200,327 vehicles, consultant Dennis DesRosiers said.
Ford, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota all reported double-digit gains
in Canada.
Shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
closed down 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, as the
broader market also declined, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
shares fell 3 percent to $7.96.
GM and Ford said sales to individual consumers were still
growing. But because GM has been cutting back on low-profit
sales to rental car companies and other fleets, its overall
April U.S. sales fell by 3.5 per cent.
GM's results were among many that highlighted a divide in
the market between slumping sales of traditional sedans, and
robust demand for pickup trucks and SUVs.
GM said sales of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck rose
nearly 9 percent in April compared with a year earlier. However,
sales of GM's Cadillac CTS and ATS luxury sedans plummeted 23
percent and 18 percent, respectively.
Other luxury brands also had weak results in April,
especially for cars. Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus division
suffered a 26 percent decline in sales of cars such as the large
LS sedan, although sales of Lexus brand SUVs rose 20 percent.
German luxury car maker BMW AG said sales of its
BMW brand passenger cars fell 6.5 percent, while its SUV sales
fell 9.7 percent.
The chief executives of two leading auto dealer groups,
AutoNation Inc and Group 1 Automotive, had warned
in April that automakers should start curbing production,
particularly of slow-selling luxury sedans.
Still, April U.S. sales for Ford, Honda Motor Co
and Nissan Motor Co all beat analysts' expectations.
Ford's sales rose 4 percent from a year earlier, Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles was up 5.6 percent and Toyota Motor Corp,
No. 3 in the U.S. market, rose 3.8 percent. Honda sales rose
14.4 percent.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Matthew Lewis)