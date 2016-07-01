版本:
Fiat Chrysler, Nissan report higher June U.S. sales

July 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported a 7 percent rise in June U.S. auto sales, while Nissan Group said U.S. sales for the month increased 13 percent.

Fiat Chrysler said it sold 197,073 vehicles in June, compared with 185,035 a year earlier.

The company said it was the group's best June sales in 11 years.

Nissan Group said the past month was its best June ever as U.S. sales rose to 140,553 vehicles from 124,228 a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

